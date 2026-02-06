Kamal Haasan Delivers <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i> Dialogue In Maiden Parliament Speech. Watch

Actor and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan delivered his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha during a recent parliamentary session, drawing attention for referencing a dialogue from his film Kalki 2898 AD.

What's Happening

Clips of the moment have since circulated widely on social media.

While addressing the House, Kamal read from his prepared notes and said, "Come help us, give it our democratic energy to move forward. Or stay out of the way of this democratic republic."

He then quoted a Telugu line associated with his on-screen character, Supreme Yaskin: "Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi. Nenu em cheptunnano, Telugu valaki ardham avtundi. (The chariot wheels of Lord Jagannadh are coming. Telugu people will understand what I mean.)"

He clarified that his remarks were not directed at any individual or administration.

"This democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, but should never roll over people. We will not allow it," he added, describing his intervention as a "clash of ideas" rather than a personal attack.

Background

In the film, directed by Nag Ashwin, Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, a powerful and enigmatic antagonist.

The line "Jagannatha ratha chakralu vastunnayi vastunnayi" appears in the pre-climax. The dialogue, however, was not penned by the filmmaker.

It was originally written by revolutionary Telugu poet Sri Sri, and symbolises unstoppable progress and revolutionary change, along with the destruction of injustice and social stagnation.

The verse is traditionally seen as a message of hope for the oppressed.

Following the film's release in 2024, some viewers expressed confusion about the antagonist invoking a line associated with reformist ideals.

Addressing the interpretation at the time, Nag Ashwin told the press, "I thought it was a good line that fits his role. It's his philosophy. You'll see more of him in part two. However, I don't think those lines mean anything more than what they are."

In a separate interview with So South, production designer Nitin Zihani Choudary spoke about the conceptualisation of Yaskin's character.

"It's a negative shade of Krishna, the opposite of Him. You see similarities between them, and the ending hints at that," he said, describing the character as a 'fallen god'.

Meanwhile, developments surrounding the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD have also generated interest. Reports recently suggested that Sai Pallavi was being considered for the role of SUM-80 after Deepika Padukone exited the project.

A representative for the filmmakers confirmed to Hindustan Times that Sai Pallavi was being considered, but clarified that she has not yet been finalised for the part.