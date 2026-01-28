Linkin Park Turns Heads In Khadi Outfits At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026, Kamal Haasan Reacts

Linkin Park's Mumbai concert at Lollapalooza India 2026 turned into a cultural moment as the iconic rock band embraced Indian heritage on stage.

Performing on January 26 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the band's choice to wear Khadi during their set drew widespread appreciation, including from veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

He took to Instagram to acknowledge the moment, sharing a picture of Linkin Park from the concert. Applauding the band's choice, he wrote, "Linkin park ! Linking khadi TO the western world. Thank you KHHK." For those unfamiliar, KHHK is Kamal Haasan's House of Khaddar brand.

It was first announced on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 in 2020. The brand officially launched at a high-profile event in Chicago in 2021.

The performance marked the band's first-ever show in Mumbai, coming just days after their India debut concert in Bengaluru.

During the show, Mike Shinoda addressed the crowd while wearing a traditional Assamese gamusa, thanking Indian fans for their long-standing support and for patiently waiting for the band's return to live performances.

What Is Assamese Gamusa?

The Assamese gamusa is a traditional handwoven cotton cloth. It features a white rectangular base with red borders on three sides and intricate red motifs or stripes on one end.

The gamusa symbolises respect, hospitality, and unity across ethnic and religious lines in Assam.

When EU Chief Wore Anamika Khanna Couture At 16th India-EU Summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's fashion choices during her India visit drew attention as she wore a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Despite the rain, the EU chief made a statement in a blue bandhgala with lace detailing, paired with ivory trousers and beige stilettos. For the 77th Republic Day celebrations, she opted for a maroon Banarasi silk bandhgala designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh, featuring zari work and golden thread motifs.

After nearly two decades of negotiations, India and the European Union signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement, marking a major step in strengthening economic cooperation between the two sides.

The treaty aims to ease barriers such as tariffs, quotas and regulatory hurdles across goods, services and investments, boosting trade and long-term market growth.

The agreement followed the 16th India-EU Summit, which concluded on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. Formal discussions reached their final stage during the summit, and the Free Trade Agreement was officially signed on January 27, bringing an end to prolonged negotiations.

Coming back to the band, it was formed in 1996. Its current lineup includes Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain.

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup, Says Her "Call Out" Is Helping "Desi Headliners" Get Attention