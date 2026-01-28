Zakir Khan Reveals Why He Is Taking A Break To 'Look After His Health Now'

Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has announced a long-term break from comedy, reportedly lasting until 2030. He shared the decision during a recent live show in Hyderabad as part of his Papa Yaar tour. Citing health concerns and personal reasons, Zakir announced that he will be scaling back his performances, with only a few more shows planned in select cities.

Speaking candidly from the stage, Zakir Khan shared that the duration of the hiatus could last anywhere from three to five years. The comedian mentioned that the decision was not taken lightly and was driven primarily by health concerns and the need to sort out personal matters that he has been putting off for a long time.

Zakir Khan expressed his gratitude to the audience and thanked them for their presence and support over the years. The comedian also made it clear that he wants to prioritise his health so that he can continue doing what he loves for years to come.

In a new interview, the comedian detailed about his decision to take a break.

“I've been touring for many years now… It's time for me to look after my health. I've tried to balance work and health but I need a time out to manage things. But I love to perform; I want to do it when I'm 80, which means I need to do this now,” Zakir told Gulf News.

Zakir Khan's journey to becoming a successful comedian has been a challenging one. As the first person in his family to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, he did not have any connections or guidance to rely on. Instead, he worked tirelessly to build his network, socialise with people in the industry, and travel extensively to hone his craft and win over audiences.

“When you are the first in your family to do something, you have to build a lot of bridges, so that the people who will come after don't have to suffer the same things you did. And that's what I've done for 10 years. As a result, in every city you have to have a little family, those who will come to your events, show you around, tell you about the place… make you feel ‘at home',” Zakir said.

“Relationships take work, time and effort. And so where will that time come from? For me, it's from my sleeping schedule. But if you keep your foot on an escalator for 10 years, your body is bound to suffer,” he added.

Zakir Khan also spoke about having a genetic predisposition to certain health issues, saying that epigenetics tend to present themselves at a particular age.

