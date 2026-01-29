Why Are Arijit Singh And Zakir Khan Choosing To Take A Break At Their Peak? Expert Decodes

In an age that glorifies hustle, constant output, and being perpetually "on", choosing to slow down can feel almost radical. Yet, that is exactly what singer Arijit Singh and stand-up comedian Zakir Khan have done - at a time when their careers were thriving.

Their announcements have sparked surprise, concern, and curiosity in equal measure, opening up a larger conversation about success, burnout, and the evolving meaning of balance.

When Applause Gets Overwhelming

Arijit Singh's voice has been the soundtrack to countless lives, cutting across age groups and generations. So when he announced on January 27 that he would no longer take up new playback assignments, the news felt jarring.

In a brief but heartfelt Instagram post, he wrote, "Hello. Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to take any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it quits. It was a wonderful journey."

Around the same time, Zakir Khan revealed during a live show in Hyderabad that he would be taking a long-term break from comedy, possibly until 2030. Speaking openly, the comedian cited health concerns and personal matters, adding that the decision was not an impulsive one.

At first glance, it may seem puzzling - why step away when the spotlight is still firmly on you?

Burnout Doesn't Always Announce Itself

Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant - Psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, offers a perspective on why such decisions are more common than they appear during a conversation with NDTV.

"Taking a deliberate pause, even at the peak of success, is often a sign of emotional intelligence, not weakness," she said.

Pressing pause is not about quitting ambition; it is about protecting it. Dr Shankar explains, "Public figures like Arijit Singh and Zakir Khan face constant pressure to perform, stay visible, and meet expectations, which can silently lead to burnout, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion."

A break allows space to rest, to heal, and to reconnect with what sparked creativity in the first place. For artists, whose work depends on emotional depth, stepping back can actually preserve their craft. It also gives them time to focus on relationships, health, and personal milestones that often get sidelined by demanding careers.

Redefining Success In A Fast-Paced World

There is also a larger cultural shift at play. The idea that success must be loud, constant, and uninterrupted is slowly being questioned. "Pressing 'pause' helps the mind reset, regain clarity, and reconnect with purpose. It also allows people to protect their creativity, relationships, and long-term well-being. In today's fast-paced world, stepping back is a healthy coping strategy, one that prevents mental fatigue from turning into serious mental health concerns," Dr Shankar added.

When celebrities speak openly about choosing rest, it helps normalise the idea that slowing down is not failure - it is self-awareness.

