Influencer Scolded By Bengaluru Woman For Her Clothes, Deletes Viral Video

Modesty is subjective, but it is often a source of debate on social media and around dining tables. Women who prefer "traditional" outfits over modern clothes are often labelled "prudes," while those who wear short dresses or expose skin are frequently criticised for wearing "suggestive" clothes.

While this debate usually remains confined to the internet, some people believe it is their right to morally police women in public spaces. One such incident from Bengaluru has gone viral online after an elderly woman reportedly scolded an influencer over her choice of clothing.

The video quickly gained traction and crossed millions of views. However, the influencer, who identifies as Shriyanshi, later deleted it.

What Happened

Shriyanshi, a model who frequently travels between Delhi and Bengaluru, was shooting a video about the stress of living in Bengaluru. She was wearing a white top paired with black shorts and furry boots. The shoot had not even begun when an elderly woman, dressed in a saree, started scolding her in a regional language.

The woman appeared visibly upset, while Shriyanshi remained calm throughout the interaction. According to translations shared by several media portals, the woman told the influencer that short clothes do not look good on women and that they should wear churidars (traditional Indian pants worn with a kurta) or trousers instead.

She further added that she had no personal grudge against Shriyanshi. However, she stated that her short clothes were the issue; otherwise, she had no objection to filming a video on the street.

Several media portals shared the video on their social media platforms, but Shriyanshi has reportedly deleted it from her account.

Social Media Debate On Moral Policing

Some social media users sided with the elderly woman, stating that she was not rude or scolding Shriyanshi but merely sharing her perspective. While her opinion might not have been correct, they felt she did not misbehave.

Others criticised the influencer, claiming that people like her would do anything for views and virality. One user even commented that if women like Shriyanshi did not wear short clothes, Instagram would not promote their videos to a wider audience.

Another user pointed out that the elderly woman should visit ancient Indian temples, where female idols are often depicted wearing skin-exposing attire.

Yet another user added that people should leave young individuals alone and allow them to live their lives the way they choose.

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