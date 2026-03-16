Top 10 Countries With The Most Billionaires In 2026. Where Does India Stand Globally?

The global billionaire club continues to grow with each passing year. According to the latest global wealth rankings by Forbes, there are now a total of 3,428 billionaires across 80 countries. While their combined fortunes reach trillions of dollars, more than half of all billionaires are concentrated in just three countries. Can you guess which ones?

The United States tops the list with 989 billionaires, who have a combined net worth of $8.4 trillion. The world's richest individual, Elon Musk, who emigrated from South Africa more than three decades ago, also resides in the US.

In fact, 15 of the world's 20 richest people call America home. In 2026 alone, the US added 106 new billionaires to its roster, including celebrities like Dr Dre, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Taylor Swift.

The second on the list is China. The country is home to 539 billionaires with a combined wealth of $2.2 trillion. This year marked the highest number of Chinese citizens on Forbes' list, surpassing the 2024 record of 495. Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok's parent company ByteDance, tops the list as China's richest person.

India ranks third globally in terms of billionaire count. The country has 229 billionaires with a combined wealth of $1 trillion. The top five countries with the most billionaires are rounded out by Germany and Russia, with 212 and 147 billionaires, respectively.

The global billionaire landscape also saw some shifts in 2026. The United Kingdom dropped to 12th place, yielding its No. 10 spot to Taiwan. Meanwhile, Pakistan made a notable comeback to the Forbes billionaire list after a 16-year absence. According to Forbes, 80 countries and territories had at least one billionaire citizen in 2026.

Top 10 Countries With The Most Billionaires

1. United States

Total billionaires: 989

Total net worth: $8.4 trillion

Richest person: Elon Musk, $839 billion

2. China

Total billionaires: 539 (vs. 450)

Total net worth: $2.2 trillion

Richest person: Zhang Yiming, $69.3 billion

3. India

Total billionaires: 229

Total net worth: $1 trillion

Richest person: Mukesh Ambani, $99.7 billion

4. Russia

Total billionaires: 147

Total net worth: $649 billion

Richest person: Alexey Mordashov & family, $37 billion

5. Germany

Total billionaires: 212

Total net worth: $1 trillion

Richest person: Dieter Schwarz, $67.2 billion

6. Italy

Total billionaires: 89

Total net worth: $483 billion

Richest person: Giancarlo Devasini, $89.3 billion

7. Canada

Total billionaires: 82

Total net worth: $457 billion

Richest person: Changpeng Zhao, $110 billion

8. Hong Kong

Total billionaires: 71

Total net worth: $420 billion

Richest person: Robin Zeng, $53.2 billion

9. Brazil

Total billionaires: 70

Total net worth: $265 billion

Richest person: Eduardo Saverin, $35.9 billion

10. Taiwan

Total billionaires: 66

Total net worth: $245 billion

Richest person: Terry Gou, estimated net worth: $15.3 billion

ALSO READ: Inside Kritika Kamra's Mumbai Home With An Open Kitchen And Ikat-Chanderi Decor