Top 10 Countries With The Most Billionaires In 2026. Where Does India Stand Globally?

- The global billionaire club continues to grow with each passing year
- According to Forbes, there are now a total of 3,428 billionaires across 80 countries
- The United States tops the list with 989 billionaires
The global billionaire club continues to grow with each passing year. According to the latest global wealth rankings by Forbes, there are now a total of 3,428 billionaires across 80 countries. While their combined fortunes reach trillions of dollars, more than half of all billionaires are concentrated in just three countries. Can you guess which ones?
The United States tops the list with 989 billionaires, who have a combined net worth of $8.4 trillion. The world's richest individual, Elon Musk, who emigrated from South Africa more than three decades ago, also resides in the US.
In fact, 15 of the world's 20 richest people call America home. In 2026 alone, the US added 106 new billionaires to its roster, including celebrities like Dr Dre, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Taylor Swift.
The second on the list is China. The country is home to 539 billionaires with a combined wealth of $2.2 trillion. This year marked the highest number of Chinese citizens on Forbes' list, surpassing the 2024 record of 495. Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok's parent company ByteDance, tops the list as China's richest person.
India ranks third globally in terms of billionaire count. The country has 229 billionaires with a combined wealth of $1 trillion. The top five countries with the most billionaires are rounded out by Germany and Russia, with 212 and 147 billionaires, respectively.
The global billionaire landscape also saw some shifts in 2026. The United Kingdom dropped to 12th place, yielding its No. 10 spot to Taiwan. Meanwhile, Pakistan made a notable comeback to the Forbes billionaire list after a 16-year absence. According to Forbes, 80 countries and territories had at least one billionaire citizen in 2026.
Top 10 Countries With The Most Billionaires
1. United States
Total billionaires: 989
Total net worth: $8.4 trillion
Richest person: Elon Musk, $839 billion
2. China
Total billionaires: 539 (vs. 450)
Total net worth: $2.2 trillion
Richest person: Zhang Yiming, $69.3 billion
3. India
Total billionaires: 229
Total net worth: $1 trillion
Richest person: Mukesh Ambani, $99.7 billion
4. Russia
Total billionaires: 147
Total net worth: $649 billion
Richest person: Alexey Mordashov & family, $37 billion
5. Germany
Total billionaires: 212
Total net worth: $1 trillion
Richest person: Dieter Schwarz, $67.2 billion
6. Italy
Total billionaires: 89
Total net worth: $483 billion
Richest person: Giancarlo Devasini, $89.3 billion
7. Canada
Total billionaires: 82
Total net worth: $457 billion
Richest person: Changpeng Zhao, $110 billion
8. Hong Kong
Total billionaires: 71
Total net worth: $420 billion
Richest person: Robin Zeng, $53.2 billion
9. Brazil
Total billionaires: 70
Total net worth: $265 billion
Richest person: Eduardo Saverin, $35.9 billion
10. Taiwan
Total billionaires: 66
Total net worth: $245 billion
Richest person: Terry Gou, estimated net worth: $15.3 billion
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