Fitness Influencer Shares 7-Day Meal Plan After Losing 20 Kg

Diet plays a central role in any weight loss journey and often has a greater impact than short bursts of intense exercise. What you eat each day influences your calorie intake, metabolism, and weight. Real-life experiences can make these principles easier to understand and follow.

A fitness influencer who successfully lost 20 kg has shared her 7-day meal plan. Her approach focused on simple, everyday meals and consistency, making sustainable weight loss feel more realistic and achievable.

Day 1

Breakfast: Vegetable poha, 1 boiled egg (optional) or a cup of curd

Mid Snack: 1 fruit (apple/pear) and 1 walnut

Lunch: 2 phulka lauki sabzi, moong dal and cucumber salad

Evening Snack: Roasted chana and herbal tea

Dinner: Vegetable dalia and a bowl of curd

Day 2

Breakfast: 2 Besan chilla with mint chutney

Mid Snack: 1 banana and 5 roasted almonds

Lunch: 1 bowl veg pulao (brown rice if possible) and cucumber raita

Evening Snack: Makhana roasted with haldi and pepper

Dinner: Palak soup, 1 multigrain roti and sautéed vegetables

Day 3

Breakfast: Oats porridge with grated apple and crushed nuts

Mid Snack: Coconut water and 1 date

Lunch: 2 jowar rotis, mixed veg and moong dal

Evening Snack: Buttermilk and 2 khakhras

Dinner: Stuffed lauki/tori rolls with paneer and salad

Day 4

Breakfast: Vegetable upma and green chutney

Mid Snack: 1 orange and 2 almonds

Lunch: Quinoa khichdi and beetroot salad

Evening Snack: Sprout chaat with lemon and chaat masala

Dinner: Clear vegetable soup, 1 roti and 1 bowl of dal

Day 5

Breakfast: 2 moong dal chilla and mint chutney

Mid Snack: 1 apple with 1 tsp peanut butter

Lunch: 1 roti, bhindi sabzi, curd and salad

Evening Snack: Roasted fox nuts and green tea

Dinner: Mixed veg oats cheela and tomato chutney

Day 6

Breakfast: 2 Rava idlis and coconut chutney

Mid Snack: Guava slices with black salt

Lunch: Brown rice, rajma made in less oil and onion-cucumber salad

Evening Snack: Fruit smoothie (oat milk, banana and flax seeds)

Dinner: 1 millet roti, bottle gourd sabzi and moong dal

Day 7

Breakfast: Homemade veg sandwich (brown bread, cucumber, tomato, beet) and herbal tea

Mid Snack: Buttermilk and 2 dates

Lunch: 1 roti, methi aloo, chana dal and salad

Evening Snack: Fruit bowl (papaya and apple)

Dinner: Zucchini soup, 1 roti, sauteed paneer grilled in no oil

Consistent eating habits are more effective than restrictive or short-term diets.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.