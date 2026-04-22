Fitness Influencer Shares 7-Day Meal Plan After Losing 20 Kg

- Diet influences calorie intake metabolism and weight more than short intense exercise
- A fitness influencer shared a 7-day simple meal plan for sustainable weight loss
- Meals include traditional Indian dishes with fruits nuts and vegetables daily
Diet plays a central role in any weight loss journey and often has a greater impact than short bursts of intense exercise. What you eat each day influences your calorie intake, metabolism, and weight. Real-life experiences can make these principles easier to understand and follow.
A fitness influencer who successfully lost 20 kg has shared her 7-day meal plan. Her approach focused on simple, everyday meals and consistency, making sustainable weight loss feel more realistic and achievable.
Day 1
Breakfast: Vegetable poha, 1 boiled egg (optional) or a cup of curd
Mid Snack: 1 fruit (apple/pear) and 1 walnut
Lunch: 2 phulka lauki sabzi, moong dal and cucumber salad
Evening Snack: Roasted chana and herbal tea
Dinner: Vegetable dalia and a bowl of curd
Day 2
Breakfast: 2 Besan chilla with mint chutney
Mid Snack: 1 banana and 5 roasted almonds
Lunch: 1 bowl veg pulao (brown rice if possible) and cucumber raita
Evening Snack: Makhana roasted with haldi and pepper
Dinner: Palak soup, 1 multigrain roti and sautéed vegetables
Day 3
Breakfast: Oats porridge with grated apple and crushed nuts
Mid Snack: Coconut water and 1 date
Lunch: 2 jowar rotis, mixed veg and moong dal
Evening Snack: Buttermilk and 2 khakhras
Dinner: Stuffed lauki/tori rolls with paneer and salad
Day 4
Breakfast: Vegetable upma and green chutney
Mid Snack: 1 orange and 2 almonds
Lunch: Quinoa khichdi and beetroot salad
Evening Snack: Sprout chaat with lemon and chaat masala
Dinner: Clear vegetable soup, 1 roti and 1 bowl of dal
Day 5
Breakfast: 2 moong dal chilla and mint chutney
Mid Snack: 1 apple with 1 tsp peanut butter
Lunch: 1 roti, bhindi sabzi, curd and salad
Evening Snack: Roasted fox nuts and green tea
Dinner: Mixed veg oats cheela and tomato chutney
Day 6
Breakfast: 2 Rava idlis and coconut chutney
Mid Snack: Guava slices with black salt
Lunch: Brown rice, rajma made in less oil and onion-cucumber salad
Evening Snack: Fruit smoothie (oat milk, banana and flax seeds)
Dinner: 1 millet roti, bottle gourd sabzi and moong dal
Day 7
Breakfast: Homemade veg sandwich (brown bread, cucumber, tomato, beet) and herbal tea
Mid Snack: Buttermilk and 2 dates
Lunch: 1 roti, methi aloo, chana dal and salad
Evening Snack: Fruit bowl (papaya and apple)
Dinner: Zucchini soup, 1 roti, sauteed paneer grilled in no oil
Consistent eating habits are more effective than restrictive or short-term diets.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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