Viral Video: Zakir Khan's Ramzan Vlog From Mumbai Hospital Leaves Fans Concerned

Stand-up comedian and actor Zakir Khan has sparked concern among fans after he was seen hospitalised in a recent vlog shared by his brother and social media influencer Arbaz Khan.

The video showed the comedian admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, weeks after he announced a break from work.

Zakir Khan's Video From Hospital Goes Viral

Arbaz Khan shared a Ramzan vlog on Saturday on his Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of Zakir during his hospital stay. In the video, the comedian was seen wearing a patient suit while resting in what appeared to be a spacious hospital room.

Arbaz also gave viewers a tour of the suite and described it as "no less than a five-star hotel room."

During the vlog, he mentioned that Zakir had been watching the ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and England that took place on March 5.

Checking on him, Arbaz asked, "Are you doing okay?" Zakir, flashing a peace sign in response, replied, "The match is in a critical spot right now."

While the video showed Zakir cheerful and relaxed, the exact reason behind his hospitalisation remains unclear.

Internet Reactions

Soon after the vlog surfaced online, fans took to the comments section to express their concern and wish Zakir a speedy recovery.

One fan wrote, "Zakir Khan ap thik ho? Get well soon before Eid. Sending all the healthy vibes your way!"

Another commented, "Pls tell us how he (Zakir Khan) is, what happened to him. All of us love him so much and worry about him."

A third user asked, "Why is Zakir bhai in the hospital?"

Several other fans also shared messages hoping that the comedian recovers soon.

When Zakir Khan Announced A Break From Live Shows

Earlier this year, in January, Zakir announced a long break from live tours during his show in Hyderabad.

At a recent Spoken Fest, he revealed the real reason behind the hiatus,z saying, "The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn't been able to do for the past six years. My health is not very good, but not too bad. What you've read on the Internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish."

He reiterated that he is not facing any such serious health issues. He simply wants to focus more on the writing work that he has been postponing.

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