Zakir Khan Slams "False" Reports On His Health After Taking A Break From Comedy: 'Terrible People, Just Rubbish'

Earlier this year, in January, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan announced a long break from live tours during his show in Hyderabad. While he mentioned back then that he was taking this step for health issues and personal reasons, he has once again addressed the ongoing speculation, revealing the real reason behind the hiatus.

What's Happening

At a recent Spoken Fest, Zakir Khan clarified, "The story about my break is that I had a lot of writing work that I hadn't been able to do for the past six years. My health is not very good, but not too bad. What you've read on the Internet is false. All these unnecessary things are just rubbish."

He added, "The people writing it are also terrible, and on top of that, they mention that a very close family source has confirmed this. My family stays with me, so we see each other's faces-asking who said anything?"

He reiterated that he is not facing any such serious health issues. He simply wants to focus more on the writing work that he has been postponing.

Zakir Khan's Announcement

In the latter half of January, at a Hyderabad event as part of his Papa Yaar tour, Zakir Khan announced his break.

Zakir announced that he will be scaling back his performances, with only a few more shows planned in select cities.

Speaking candidly from the stage, Zakir Khan shared that the duration of the hiatus could last anywhere from three to five years. The comedian mentioned that the decision was not taken lightly and was driven primarily by health concerns and the need to sort out personal matters that he has been putting off for a long time.

Zakir also shared a story on his Instagram handle, hinting at the break. After arriving in Dubai, he posted another update confirming that the decision was final. He wrote, "Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won't be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love."

About Zakir Khan

Meanwhile, last year Zakir Khan made history by becoming the first Indian comedian to perform a Hindi-language show at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Loved across India for his relatable humour and 'sakht launda' persona, Zakir shared the emotional moment with fans on Instagram. Calling it a "big day", he wrote about how overwhelming it felt to perform Hindi comedy for an audience of 6,000 people.

He went on to thank his friends and team for their support, describing the performance as a special milestone in his career. Among those cheering for him were celebrity chef Vikas Khanna and actor Kal Penn, whose presence made the night even more memorable.

Zakir Khan first rose to fame in 2012 after winning Comedy Central's India's Best Stand-Up competition. Since then, he has built a massive fan base in India and abroad through stand-up specials such as Haq Se Single, Kaksha Gyarvi, and others.