Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup, Says Her "Call Out" Is Helping "Desi Headliners" Get Attention

Singer Sona Mohapatra has continued her criticism of Lollapalooza India 2026. However, this time she is suggesting that her outspoken remarks are at least pushing organisers to highlight local artists. On September 1, she shared a fresh reaction on X, pointing out that Indian acts, though sidelined, are now receiving some spotlight.

Sona wrote on X, "I've realised that my call out to the warped #lollapalooza2026 line up with zero Desi headliners is doing some good to the few Indian acts who are like the 'extras'. Fest. doing PR to spotlight the presence of 'Bloddywood' etc who are buried deep down (Chalo kuch to achha hua)."

Her latest reaction follows an earlier wave of posts where she questioned why Indian performers were relegated to lower billing, while international names such as Linkin Park, Playboi Carti and YUNGBLUD were placed at the top.

Bloodywood and other homegrown names including Sen, Zoya, Gini, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, Pacifist, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, and Trance Effect appear further down the lineup.

Over the weekend, Sona had sparred with social media users who defended the festival's choices. When one user said only crowd-pullers become headliners, she fired back, saying, "And it is your worthless, 2 paisa (rupee) opinion that no Indian acts are 'crowd pullers' within India? That's your low self-esteem speaking sadly. All the music festivals abroad honour their own homegrown acts and thereby build their brands upwards. We never will, thanks to attitudes like yours".

She also hit out at the argument that international artists are superior in quality, writing, "Your inherent Western subservience is the only sad thing here. You have zero qualms in declaring their 'superior quality'? Of course, they count on selling their wares to you wannabes".

Sona further drew comparisons with global music festivals, noting that they prioritise homegrown talent and questioned whether events in the West would ever place Indian acts at the forefront for local audiences.

Lollapalooza India 2026 is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on January 24 and 25.

