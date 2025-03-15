Inside Shawn Mendes' Holi Celebrations In The Hills. Watch

Please do not disturb Shawn Mendes. The singer is spending some quiet time in the hills of India. He donned the explorer's hat right after the conclusion of the Lollapalooza festival in Mumbai on March 8.

In a video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, we get glimpses of Shawn Mendes' vacation diaries. The clip opens to Shawn recording a moment of the paradise on his phone. Next, Shawn is seen embracing the vibrant colours of Holi.

The side note read, “GIVE HIM AN AADHAR CARD RIGHT NOW. Oh my God, I had no idea Shawn is still in India, and him knowing about the festival Holi is crazy. Never in a million years would I have imagined I would get to witness all this in my life. Godddd, I'm just so grateful. Thank you for celebrating the LOVE with us, Shawn Mendes, this means so much to us Indians. I HOPE YOU HAD A GREAT TIME.”

Shawn Mendes' performance at the Lollapalooza festival was more than a celebration of music. It was a celebration of Indian culture. The singer paid a special tribute to the Indian cricketers. He proudly wore a cricket star Virat Kohli's jersey while on the stage.

As the jersey prompted cheers from the crowd, Shawn Mendes said, "India, I know you have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you." FYI: Shawn's statement was a nod to Team India's ICC Tournament final against New Zealand held on March 9 in Dubai. India emerged victorious in the game.

Here's a video of Shawn Mendes performing at the Lollapalooza festival. “India Dhanyawad (thank you),” he wrote in the caption.

Ahead of his much-awaited performance, Shawn Mendes was seen exploring the streets of Mumbai. The Senorita singer embarked on a shopping spree at Colaba Causeway market. He was accompanied by his team. Shawn was dressed in a white vest and beige corduroy pants. Read all about it here.