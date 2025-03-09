Advertisement

Video Of Shawn Mendes Singing Senorita On Mumbai Streets Is Crazy Viral

Shawn performed at the third edition of Lollapalooza India, which took place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai on Saturday.

Video Of Shawn Mendes Singing <i>Senorita</i> On Mumbai Streets Is Crazy Viral
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Ahead of his performance at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival, international pop sensation Shawn Mendes surprised his fans on Saturday by performing an unplugged version of his hit song Senorita on the streets of Mumbai.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, the singer is seen kneeling on the road with his guitar.

The exact location of the impromptu performance, where Mendes delighted his audience, has not been confirmed.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer, known for hits like Treat You Better, There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, and In My Blood, performed at the third edition of Lollapalooza India, which took place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai on Saturday.

Social media was also buzzing with photos and videos of Shawn shopping at South Mumbai's popular Colaba Causeway, a vibrant market known for its diverse range of shops, street vendors, and antique collections. Dressed casually in a vest and jeans, he effortlessly blended into the crowd as he shopped for footwear.

