Lollapalooza India 2025: Shawn Mendes Pays Tribute To Indian Cricket Team, Wears Virat Kohli Jersey. Watch

Shawn Mendes impressed fans with his debut performance at Lollapalooza in Mumbai on March 8. The singer, known for hits like Stitches and Señorita, showcased his love for Indian culture and cricket with a special gesture. He proudly wore Indian cricket star Virat Kohli's jersey during his performance.

Flaunting his jersey to the cheering crowd, Shawn said, "India, I know you have a big, important cricket game tomorrow. Good luck. I hope everything goes well for you." His special shoutout to India's cricket team was a nod to their upcoming ICC Tournament final against New Zealand, set to take place today (March 9) in Dubai.

Ahead of his Lollapalooza performance, Shawn Mendes was spotted exploring the streets of Mumbai. On Thursday, the Senorita singer was seen shopping at Colaba Causeway market with his team. Several photos and videos of his visit quickly went viral on social media.

One circulating video captures Shawn browsing footwear at a local shop. Dressed casually in a white vest and beige corduroy pants, he appeared to blend in effortlessly with the bustling crowd.

Lollapalooza India 2025 is set to wrap up today, March 9. This year's festival showcases various genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno.

Alongside Shawn Mendes, global sensations like Louis Tomlinson and Aurora, as well as desi rockstars such as Raftaar and Hanumankind, are part of the star-studded lineup.

Some of the world's biggest artists and bands, including Green Day, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Aurora, Lisa Mishra, and Niladri Kumar, are also set to impress the audience.

The festival spans a total of 20 hours, spread across four stages.