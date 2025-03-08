Lollapalooza India 2025: Former One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson Arrives In Mumbai. Watch

Lollapalooza India 2025, the grand two-day music festival, will kickstart today (March 8) at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The musical night will be extra special for One Direction fans as former member Louis Tomlinson will perform on the second day.

Louis Tomlinson has already arrived in Mumbai. On Saturday, a fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a video of the singer at the airport. In the clip, Louis dressed casually in a black hoodie and grey joggers, can be seen walking inside the terminal. The singer was accompanied by his team.

The side note read, “Louis arriving in Mumbai, India (wdym we are in the same city).

Louis arriving in Mumbai, India (wdym we're in the same city????)



????: braverylouis28

pic.twitter.com/IlcZRksVj2 — Louis²⁸ Tomlinson Concert Lives x‿x (@live_louist91) March 8, 2025

Lollapalooza India 2025 will begin at 3 pm today and conclude by 10 pm. The Day 1 artist line-up includes Frizzell D'Souza, Philtersoup, Amrapali Shindhe and Sid Vashi. Other performers are Isabel LaRosa, Lullanas, Dhanji and Sahil Vasudeva.

In the evening concert-goers can groove to the beats of Talwiinder, Dot., Anushka and Jonita, coupled within electrifying shows by SPRYK, Glass Animals and Cory Wong. Shawn Mendes and Zedd will take on the crowd for the final round.

Coming to the Day 2 schedule, the event will begin at 2:45 pm with spectacular performances by Kamakshi Rai & Samar Mehdi, Lisa Mishra and Raghav Meattle. After that, Green Park, Niladri Kumar, Adi & Dishaan and Raman Negi will make you dance to their tunes. Sudan's soulful rendition is a key highlight for sure.

Additionally, rapper duo Raftaar x KR$NA, including Wave to Earth and Aurora, will take the audience into a frenzy with their killer segments. At night, Hanumankind, Nothing But Thieves, John Summit and Alok will deliver a power-packed performance. To wrap things up, the legendary Green Day and Louis Tomlinson will be lighting up the venue like magic.

Coming back to Louis Tomlinson, the singer was part of the renowned boyband One Direction, alongside Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and the late Liam Payne.