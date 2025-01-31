Louis Tomlinson Attends Former One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik's LA Concert. The Internet Can't Even...

Zayn Malik's surprise reunion with his “old friend” Louis Tomlinson has sent fans into a frenzy. On Wednesday, January 29, Louis showed up at Zayn's Stairway to the Sky Tour stop at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles and ever since, “Zouis” has been trending all over social media.

Videos and pictures from the night show Zayn Malik performing on stage, repeatedly pointing toward Louis Tomlinson in the crowd – giving major nostalgic vibes to One Direction fans. This unexpected moment has fans buzzing.

In one clip, Zayn Malik can even be heard saying, "Alright so tonight's kind of special, I know a friend of mine is here to support me tonight, he is somewhere here I don't want to give his location away but Louis is here"

A fan page shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. The text attached to the post read, “Seeing Louis supporting Zayn feels like a mini 1D reunion. Our hearts are so full!”

The drama between Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson on Twitter went down in May 2015, just a couple of months after Zayn's exit from One Direction.

It all started on May 4, 2015, when Liam Payne shared a video with the caption, “New fifth member? I think so.”

Soon after, Zayn's friend and music producer, Naughty Boy, posted a photo with Zayn, adding the comment, “Replace this,” seemingly reacting to Liam's video. In response, Louis tweeted, “Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha ! Some people still do HA!”

Zayn then directly replied to Louis, saying, “Remember when you had a life and stopped making bi*chy comments about mine ?”

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik eventually patched things up after Louis' mother, Johannah Deakin, died in 2016. In a 2017 interview with The Sun, Louis shared that it was actually his mom who encouraged him to reconnect with Zayn.

“My mum said: ‘You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too short,'” Louis revealed. He admitted that his mom always had an almost supernatural way of knowing what he needed.

Taking her advice to heart, Louis reached out to Zayn, and they finally met up. “It was nice,” he said, adding that he doesn't believe in holding grudges. “If there's any animosity, just clear the air.”

One Direction came together in 2010 with five members – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. The band is credited for songs like Act My Age, Back for You, Change Your Ticket, Don't Forget Where You Belong, Everything About You and I Should've Kissed You.