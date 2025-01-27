Brit Awards 2025: Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson And Zayn Malik To Pay Tribute To Late One Direction Member Liam Payne

The Brit Awards will be extra special for One Direction fans. Late singer Liam Payne will reportedly receive a special tribute from former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

According to a music industry source, discussions about the One Direction reunion are “already underway”, reports The Sun. The source said, “The tribute to Liam at this year's awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage.”

The source added, “It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already underway about how to make this segment of the Brits unforgettable. Liam loved the Brit Awards and attended and performed many times over the years, both with 1D and as a solo artist, and will forever be part of the show's history.”

The preparations are “still in the very early stages” claimed the insider. It said, “The finer details are still being worked out, with official approaches to be made in the coming weeks, but there are set to be a mixture of performances, tasteful photo and video montages and a live orchestra.”

The concluding words were, “As well as the possibility of the One Direction lads being involved, other stars from the industry will be on hand to remember Liam on the night.”

If the reunion takes place, fans will see their favourite artists on the stage together after 10 years. The group was dismantled in 2016.

The 45th edition of the Brit Awards ceremony will be held at The O2 Arena in London on March 1.

Meanwhile, Liam Payne died on October 16 after falling from a three-story hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Liam was laid to rest the following month at a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates attended the memorial service. Some of them even broke down in tears. Read all about it here.