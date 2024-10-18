To Liam Payne, Tributes From One Direction Members Harry Styles And Louis Tomlinson: "Struggling To Say Goodbye"

Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson shared emotional tributes to their former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on Friday, a day after the musician's death. Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel.

On Instagram, Harry wrote, "I am truly devastated by Liam's passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did."

Louis Tomlinson shared a picture with his "best friend" Liam Payne and wrote, "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul. I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I'd longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

He added, "A message to you Liam if you're listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I'm really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye. I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I'd have with you for life. I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn't to be. I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was. I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you. Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X."

Earlier today, One Direction released a statement expressing their devastation over the news. "In time, and when everyone is able, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, whom we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us," the band said.

ICYDK, the prosecutor's office in Argentina confirmed that Liam Payne died from multiple traumas, including internal and external bleeding, as well as a cranial injury sustained in the fall.

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.