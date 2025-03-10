Inside One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson's Trip To India: "Watching Football, Bar Hopping And Relishing Butter Chicken"

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is currently in India. The singer-songwriter was here to perform at Lollapalooza Music Festival 2025.

In an interview with PTI, he opened up about his time in India and said, "It's hot but great.. It's just quick flying in and out so it's a fast trip, but I'll be back, hopefully. I'm getting a beautiful vibe. Everyone feels happy. It's a good and infectious energy. I've not visited enough; that's why I must come back and spend more time outside of the gig."

The singer said despite the limited time, he managed to explore a few places around the St. Regis hotel in South Mumbai.

"I was very British, and I found a few bars to watch football. So, that was nice. The food is great and delicious. I'm a big fan. I've only had butter chicken so far... I'm going to have an Indian feast (later)," he added.

The singer said he thought he had not seen any Bollywood movies and would like to catch some during his flight back home, he is aware of the "absolute colossal presence those movies have world over".

Tomlinson credited the successful Indian tours of artists like Ed Sheeran and Coldplay for paving the way for other international acts, including himself. "Seeing the massive tours that Coldplay and Ed Sheeran have done here makes you realize something significant is happening," he explained.

