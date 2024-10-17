Advertisement

To Liam Payne, Tributes From Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton And Others - "Can't Believe He Is Gone"

"I'm so upset right now. May he rest in peace," Charlie Puth wrote in his post

Read Time: 3 mins
To Liam Payne, Tributes From Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton And Others - "Can't Believe He Is Gone"
Charlie Puth shared this image on his Instagram story.
New Delhi:

Liam Payne, former member of the renowned boy band One Direction, is no more. The musician died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Tributes are pouring in from all corners for Liam Payne. Charlie Puth expressed his disbelief and recalled how kind the late singer had always been to him. He shared a video of them on Instagram and wrote, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone. I'm so upset right now. May he rest in peace. I am so sorry."

Paris Hilton, on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing. Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

German DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Liam Payne on the 2017 single Get Low, shared, "RIP Liam... I can't believe this is real...absolutely heartbreaking." In a separate post, he wrote, "Life is short and fragile... You never know what people are going through. We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn't have to be this way. We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."

Ty Dolla Sign also paid tribute to the late singer and wrote, "Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u frfr sucio."

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally. After announcing an indefinite hiatus, the members pursued solo careers.

Liam Payne started his solo career in 2017 with the hit single Strip That Down, featuring Quavo, which reached the top 10 in the US and peaked at No. 3 in the UK. His debut album, LP1, released in December 2019, reached No. 17 in the U.K. Earlier this year, he released his latest single, Teardrops, along with an acoustic version.

Liam Payne Had A "Lovely Day" With Girlfriend Kate Cassidy In Argentina Hours Before Falling To Death
