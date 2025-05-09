Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reacts To Late Singer's 24-Million-Pound Estate Going To Ex Cheryl Cole

Kate Cassidy recently broke her silence on social media following reports that she is not expected to inherit any part of late boyfriend Liam Payne's 24 million pounds estate.

The American model, who was in a relationship with the former One Direction singer for two years, returned to Instagram with a light-hearted post after MailOnline reported that Liam had died without leaving a will.

Kate shared a photo of her handbag, including a Starbucks sandwich and hair extensions. She captioned the image: "What's in your purse??? Mine: Starbucks and @glamseamless."

Her post comes months after Liam Payne's tragic death in October last year. The singer died following a fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina, under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His cause of death was listed as "polytrauma", referring to multiple traumatic injuries.

Recent reports have revealed that Liam Payne's total assets amounted to 28,595,000 pounds, which were later reduced to 24,280,000 pounds after debts and expenses were settled.

As he died intestate-without a will-his former partner Cheryl Tweedy Cole, the mother of his eight-year-old son Bear, has been given administrative rights over his estate, according to the Express via Devon Live.

This legal development indicates that Kate Cassidy is unlikely to receive any inheritance, despite earlier discussions about marriage with the late singer.

Under UK intestacy laws, Bear is set to inherit his father's fortune through a trust. A source told The Mail's Katie Hind, "Liam had some very sensible people around him for a time, and he adored Bear so much. He always wanted to do the right thing by him financially. It is a small consolation that Bear will never want for anything, that he will at least benefit from that."