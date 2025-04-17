Liam Payne's Sister Ruth Gibbins Remembers 1D Member: "Miss You Loudly, Quietly And Moments In Between"

Former One Direction member Liam Payne died in October last year after falling from a balcony in Argentina. He was 31.

Now, marking the six-month death anniversary, Liam's sister Ruth Gibbins has shared an emotional note on Instagram. In her heartfelt post, Ruth expressed how she still struggles to come to terms with the loss. She wrote that even after all these months, she finds herself looking for Liam wherever she goes.

Ruth Gibbins started her note by writing, “6 months, half a year without you? My head is still screaming for you. Each morning on waking, I feel like I am plunged underwater, gasping for air that never comes to relieve me. Living without you is impossible, so for now, I exist. I'm learning to laugh or smile in the right places, but mate, it's exhausting when all I want to do is speak to you.”

“In the few moments I allow myself to feel love and not just loss, I can really smile at memories of us, like last year when we were doubled over laughing at us trying to make something we'd seen on YouTube, but memories are always tinged with sadness at how unfair it is we can't make new ones,” the doting sister added.

Mentioning how badly she misses the late singer, Ruth Gibbins said, “I can sometimes hear you laughing at me walking around like Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Ghost', looking for you everywhere I go. I see you though, you're always coming through in different ways to put me back on the right path. I can't process what's happened and the finality of it, you know I will never stop doing all I can for you.”

She signed off with the words, “I miss you loudly, quietly and in all the moments in between. Love you so much more than these words or my tears are capable of expressing but I know you know this. For now, I'll meet you in my dreams.”

Ruth Gibbins also attached a throwback picture with Liam Payne in her post.

Take a look:

