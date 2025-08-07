Exclusive: How Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Found A Soulmate In Farhan Akhtar During <i>Bhaag Milkha Bhaag</i>

"Log bure nahi hote, haalat bure hote hain."

And with that the conversation with Farhan Akhtar starts off on a bittersweet note as we reminisce about the legend that was Milkha Singh. While the world saw the many accolades and triumphs achieved by the world champion runner and an Olympian, what lurked in the shadows is a tragedy that taught him how to live life despite it.

The 2013 biographical sports drama was expertly directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Milkha Singh honoured with the title of The Flying Sikh, lost his entire family in the chaos and violence that had unfolded between Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs in the 1947 Partition. And that's what brings us back to how we started and as Milkha Singh himself said, "People weren't bad, circumstances made them so."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar

People today only remember the iconic story of an ordinary man Milkha Singh, who fled and came to India, and thus began his extraordinary story of becoming one of the world's most renowned athletes.

On the occasion of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-releasing in theatres on August 8, 2025, NDTV spoke to Farhan Akhtar, the actor who not only played Milkha Singh, but became Milkha Singh. And the director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who brought that vision to life.

Mental Health Over Physical Fitness

A lot of the conversation round Bhaag Milkha Bhaag even when it was released 12 years ago, was around Farhan Akhtar's commendable physical transformation. From bulking up to 75 kilos to shedding 15 killos for a leaner build, as the story moves towards Milkha Singh joining the army - Farhan Akhtar did the homework and the physical work. But what one often forgets is what it takes emotionally for an individual to go through such rigorous changes.

Farhan Akhtar responds, "Thank you for asking that question. Absolutely right, because anyone who has gone through such a physical transformation will tell you that it's more emotionally challenging than it is physically. The only thing I focused on when I spoke to Milkha Singh and heard his story was that he worked harder than everybody else. So to me, representing that in the film was very important."

Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. That's the tweet.

🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ztPJPk76Qk — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) October 29, 2020

What If Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Was Made Today?

12 years is a long time indeed, as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag gears up to re-release again, times have changed and so have the many platforms that would react to it. The film released at a time when social media was not the beginning and end of everything. One of the most pertinent themes of the film was the Partition of 1947 where British India was divided into India and Pakistan.

In the current light after the horrific Pahalgam attack earlier this year, the tensions between the two nations continue to boil over. Social media's grave reactions to stories revolving around the mere mention of Pakistan in visual or verbal form are rampant.

How would a film like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag fare?

A scene from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan says, "Social media always had an opinion, even then. It's just the number of voices have grown. A film like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the passion with which it was made would resonate at any point of time it is released."

The director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra adds to hit as he talks about the criticism and feedback that came towards the film, and how he chose to look at it at that point.

He says, "There is always two sides to the coin. While you get the pats on your back, in our business, you need to be able to take it on the chin also. Finally, what counts is did your film stand the test of time? There is a sense of legacy there. Maybe that's why I make movies which are far and few. One in four years or five years I take my time."

A scene from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag had its own share of controversies. To begin with, there was a lot of chatter around why the film would not work as it lacked the ostentatious touches of Hindi cinema glamour, it was also perceived to be a weak script. Some even questioned the casting of Farhan Akhtar who was not a Punjabi actor but was deemed fit to play a Punjabi character.

The filmmaker responds, "I knew this story must be told. It's happened to me all the time. It happened with every film of mine, Rang De Basanti was another uphill task. And everybody asked me these questions. Other films are being made, and you are telling this story and that there's no romantic angle, action or drama. With Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, my collaboration with Farhan is outstanding. I just didn't find an actor. I found a soulmate."

Sonam Kapoor Leaving A Lasting Impression

Sonam Kapoor as Biro in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was the epitome of quiet strength. As the conversation around limited screen time for women in films continue to trend every now and then, Sonam as Biro was impactful and an unmissable thread in Milkha's life as his love interest and a beacon of emotional support.

A scene from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan concurs as he adds, "In a film that was predominantly very testosterone, there was Sonam's character Biro. She was not just some random romantic interest who Milkha Singh's character had at one point and then he moved on. She was the catalyst to get him off the street and make him think seriously about his life. Her character was a very integral part in the film, not just romantically."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra says Divya Dutta who played the role of Milkha Singh's elder sister Ishar Kaur in the film, was the real heroine.

#DivyaDutta has been around for 3 decades, quietly doing her job & becoming a benchmark. No frills & fancies, her repertoire boosts of extraordinary roles



My fav scene 👇 One min...no dialogues...she still makes you feel it! That's performance!

Did we realise it's been 30 yrs of… pic.twitter.com/fH2azplZSw — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) July 5, 2024

The director tells, "I told Divya, you are the heroine of the film. That's what Milkha Singh also used to say, 'My sister is the heroine in my life.' In every second sentence he mentioned his sister."

Milkha Singh's Reaction To The Film

One cannot contain pick one priceless memory of a legend like Milkha Singh. But the one that shall always remain in Farhan's heart forever was after the film had released.

Farhan recalls, "We went to his house and I met him. We got a moment together, he sat down and I was sitting next to him and he put his hand on my hand and he said, 'You know, Farhan, he called me beta at that time, he said, you know, beta, you have added ten years to my life.' And I don't think any compliment or validation can get bigger than that."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Milkha Singh and Farhan Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra adds, "Nobody can say how he felt because, how can you? Only the person knows when he sees his life unfold on screen. You can't describe that feeling. He had tears in his eyes."

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra On Staying With Milkha Singh And Prepping For The Film

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra covered miles to truly deepen the core of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's story and that of the titular character. He went and stayed with Milkha Singh for a week to truly immerse himself into his life.

The director recalls, "I got to know him through a friend of mine and he kind of made the meeting happen after I read his biography. I felt there was something there that I needed to know from the man himself. He told me his story and I told him to tell again. My flight left. I bought a couple pajamas and a toothbrush and a toothpaste and stayed there for seven days and didn't come back. There's something called gut feeling and till that time comes, I can't go back to Bombay. On the 3rd or 4th day, I wrote the first scene of the film, which was 1960 Olympics. Milkha is everyone's favourite."

A scene from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The filmmaker further elaborates on the crucial scene, "At the 200 meters mark, his coach shouts out bhaag and he turns to see how fast he has been. And he sees his childhood, He sees the man with a sword on a horse with blood dripping. And then I wrote the last scene where Milkha wins the race in Pakistan, and this time when he looks it's his childhood is smiling at him. It's not running in fear. So that was my story."

Did Milkha Singh ever get to forgive the unfairness that life through at him. To lose his family, to lose them in such a tragedy. Was there remorse he could not get over?

Farhan says this is where it comes a full circle where Milkha had said, " Log bure nahi hote, halat bure hote hai."

Farhan adds, "He accepted it. It was just a very crazy time. And at that time, he used to say, 'There was a fever. So for me to carry that hate and to carry that anger around with me will destroy me. That's what he believed in and I guess that what got him going."

As the film is all set to hit the screens on August 8, 2025, it's time to re-live history again through the cinematic lens of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the award-winning performance of Farhan Akhtar. With a smile, they await for the theatres to once again echoe with the sounds of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.