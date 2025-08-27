<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 40: Amid <i>Coolie</i> And <i>War 2</i> Frenzy, Mohit Suri's Film Remains "Super-Steady"

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has entered its sixth week. The film has maintained its momentum "slow but steady" even after Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's films dominated the theatres in terms of occupancy. After 40 days, the film's total earnings stand at Rs 328.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara minted Rs 35 lakh on sixth Friday, followed by Rs 70 lakh on Saturday and a solid Rs 80 lakh on Sunday.

The film has had a stellar run at the box office. In week one the film minted Rs 172.75 crore, breaking a string of records. In week two, it minted Rs 107.75 crore.

In the following weeks, the numbers dropped but the Saiyaara strom didn't die down. As Rajinikanth and Hrithik Roshan's films failed to make a mark at the box office, Saiyaara continued its dream run.

In week three, the film minted Rs 28.25 crore and Rs 14.1 crore in week four. Ahaan Panday's debut film registered Rs 2.95 crore at the domestic box office in its fifth week.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post a day ago, summing up Saiyaara's super-steady business. He wrote, "#Saiyaara remains super-steady, registering significant growth on its sixth Saturday and Sunday."

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 175.25 cr

With the arrival of Mahavtar Narsimha, the business of Saiyaara was impacted. But other films like Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, Coolie and War 2 fell flat at the box office, without posing any threat to its business.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office. The film entered the Rs 300 crore club on August 4 at the domestic box office. The film retained its momentum slow but steady even after big-ticket films released at the box office.