Abhishek Bajaj Reunites With Ashnoor Kaur After <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Eviction, Shares Heartfelt Note: "Your Exit Felt Personal"

Ashnoor Kaur's eviction from Bigg Boss 19 just days before the grand finale left fans stunned, especially as the decision stemmed not from low votes but from a violation of house rules.

Now, following her sudden exit, fellow contestant and close friend Abhishek Bajaj has reunited with her.

A Heartfelt Reunion After A Controversial Exit

Abhishek met Ashnoor soon after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. He later shared glimpses of their meeting on Instagram, including photos of the duo smiling together on her balcony and a sweet clip where he warmly says, "Welcome back!" Ashnoor is seen expressing that she wished she could have stayed "a week longer" until the finale. Abhishek responds with reassurance, telling her, "Koi baat nahi. Badhiya bande hood pe, baaki sab thud pe."

Alongside the visuals, he penned an emotional note praising her strength and composure during her time on the show. "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, you became my energy charger. You were my sukoon. You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love. Grateful for every moment we stood together, Ashnoor... and today your exit felt personal! Ps - Jab jab Chand Taaro ka Zikra hoga Humara bhi Zikra hoga #RabbRakha #PiddiandGoku #Abhinoor," he wrote.

The Incident That Led To Ashnoor's Eviction

Ashnoor's eviction was announced during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after she hit contestant Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the ticket-to-finale task. Although she argued that she did not intend to hurt Tanya, host Salman Khan confronted her with footage that suggested the move was fuelled by anger rather than an accident.

Salman condemned the act, emphasising the show's strict no-violence policy, and noted that Ashnoor showed little remorse at the time. The makers subsequently confirmed her eviction on grounds of physical aggression. The announcement left Ashnoor in tears, insisting she never believed Tanya was hurt and had not wanted to leave the show.

