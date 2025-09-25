<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Abhishek Bajaj's Move For Ashnoor Kaur's Captaincy Leaves House Divided

Bigg Boss 19 is serving drama as always to its viewers. Known for its mix of games, alliances and endless chaos, the show this year is running with the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.

In the latest episode, viewers got a taste of everything – task, heated exchange, and even a big decision that left the house split in opinion. Contestants had to compete against each other to secure food supplies for the week.

The task was simple: two teams, cartons up for grabs, and backpacks styled as drones to carry them. The more cartons collected, the better stocked the kitchen for the week.

Leading the charge were Ashnoor Kaur and Farhana Bhatt, reported Times Now. Ashnoor was picked by Captain Abhishek Bajaj from the App room, while Farhana was chosen by Nehal Chudasama, who is in secret room. Both came ready to prove their point, but things did not exactly stay smooth.

At one point, Farhana accused Ashnoor of stealing cartons. Ashnoor didn't hold back, firing back with, “Farhana is taking everything inside. Khaane ke liye kya bachega, thoda thoughtful toh raho yaar. [What will be left to eat then? At least be a little thoughtful.]”

Her words summed up the ration tension perfectly. Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand added her own observation, “Yahan tel nahi hai, namak nahi hai, adrak bhi nahi hai. [There's no oil here, no salt, and not even ginger.]”

But the real twist came when Abhishek Bajaj, as captain, was put in a tricky spot.

According to India Forums, he was given five choices, each carrying consequences. One of them was to make Ashnoor the captain for the coming week, but at a heavy price: the house ration would drop from 100% to 75%.

After weighing his options, Abhishek went ahead and chose Ashnoor's captaincy. The move did not sit well with everyone, but it showed how early alliances and strategies are shaping the game.

Fans can catch new episodes of Bigg Boss 19 every night at 9 pm on JioHotstar, and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

