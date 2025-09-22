<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Salman Khan Calls Gaurav Khanna "Overrated"

Bigg Boss has always been about drama, arguments, alliances and unexpected twists. Every season brings its share of entertainment, and one thing fans look forward to the most is the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with Salman Khan.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, the target of his sharp words was actor Gaurav Khanna. Salman Khan questioned Gaurav's presence in the house. “Gaurav, aap front foot par khelne se ghabara rahe hai, poore hafte kariban 20-minute nazar aayein hai aap. Palak jhapke aap chale gaye. [Gaurav, you are scared to play on the front foot. In the entire week, you were barely visible for around 20 minutes. You disappeared in the blink of an eye.]”

The host did not stop there. Salman then turned to the rest of the housemates and asked if Gaurav had contributed to the captaincy task. Mridul Tiwari was quick to respond, “Taali bajana tha toh woh aaye. [He only came forward when it was time to clap.]”

Baseer Ali shared a similar thought, saying, “Woh har baar logon ke pass jaake personally kuch points bolke piche hat jaate hai. [Every time he goes to people, says a few points personally, and then steps back.]”

Neelam Giri added that Gaurav Khanna only plays when it suits him, while Amaal Mallik accused him, along with Pranit More and Awez Darbar, of stirring issues just to stay in the spotlight during Weekend Ka Vaar.

The moment that stood out came when Salman called Gaurav “overrated.” He said, “Gaurav, every actor should be scared of this one word… overrated hai yaar.”

Later, Salman also pointed out that Gaurav was more of a commentator than a player. After Farhana Bhatt mimicked a few contestants, Salman asked Gaurav for his view. Gaurav said Farhana did well, to which Salman shot back, “That's what you're doing in the house… just reviewing, not playing.”

Premiered on August 24, Bigg Boss 19 airs on Colors TV. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.