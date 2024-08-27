Will Rupali Ganguly And Gaurav Khanna Quit <i>Anupamaa</i>? Here's The Truth

Rumours of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna quitting the popular show Anupamaa have been doing the rounds for a while. Refuting the speculation and the viral articles, producer Rajan Shahi spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "This is completely false. Both Gaurav and Rupali are very much part of the show and their characters are integral to the story." When asked about the source of such news, Rajan Shahi said, "I don't know where do these rumours come from." FYI, Rupali Ganguly plays the titular character in the show while Gaurav Khanna plays Anuj (Anupamaa's ex-husband).

Rumours were rife the lead actors might quit the show as the storyline would take a leap, revolving around Aadhya, the daughter of Anupamaa and Anuj. Shivam Khajuria from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reportedly might join the show as Aadhya's love interest after the leap. However, Rajan Shahi didn't confirm any of these conjectures.

A source close to the production also added, "There is no truth to the reports. They have no reason to leave the show. This is fake news and someone's imagination. Time and again, someone or the other keeps making up these stories about the show, but there is no truth to all this. They are both still a part of Anupamaa."

Anupamaa is one of the top performing shows on a Hindi channel. It's a remake of a popular Bengali serial Sreemoyee. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles. The show has been on air since July, 2020.