<i>Anupamaa</i> Actor Rupali Ganguly Demands National Awards For TV Actors: "We Work Very Hard"

Anupamaa Actor Rupali Ganguly recently attended an event in Mumbai and demanded National Awards for television actors. Rupali's reaction comes days after Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey were announced the winners of the 71st National Film Awards.

During an interaction with a paparazzo, Rupali said, "There are National Awards for everyone from film stars to content creators. But there's nothing for TV artistes. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, others had the advantage of delaying their shooting schedules, but we kept working. When a film star works continuously, it makes headlines. But no one talked about how we, the TV artists, worked non-stop from 6 am to 6 pm during the pandemic. I request the government to consider us also. We work very hard; it'll be nice to have some validation."

Rupali, one of television's highest-paid actresses, was pitched against Smriti Irani after she made her comeback with the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi by a section of the Internet.

Dismissing the rumours of a rift, Rupali told the paparazzo, "Smriti Irani returned to TV with the new version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and it's airing on the same channel as my show. I am very proud that Smriti ji returned to TV, it's such a big validation. Her comeback will make a lot of difference, and it will bring all the eyes back to television."

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is the official Hindi remake of the popular Bengali daily soap Sreemoyee, led by Indrani Haldar.

The Hindi version has been created by producer Rajan Shahi.

