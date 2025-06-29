Rupali Ganguly Reacts To Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Border 2</i> Exit Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: "No Room For Confused Loyalties"

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing backlash for casting Pakistan's Hania Aamir in his latest release, Sardaar Ji 3. The film released overseas on June 27 amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Now, television actress Rupali Ganguly has also criticised Diljit for failing to "recognise his responsibilities towards the country”. She praised Border 2's team for removing the actor from their movie, although no such official announcement has been made.

In a post shared on X, Rupali wrote, "Border was a film that evoked deep patriotism among the people of our nation. It's truly disheartening and frustrating to see an actor in #Border2 who fails to recognise his responsibilities towards the country."

Hailing the Border 2 team for dropping Diljit from the film, the actress added, "Kudos to the makers for showing clarity and conviction by dropping that actor from the film. A film that celebrates our soldiers and national pride must reflect that spirit in every aspect. No room for confused loyalties in a film about national pride. JAI HIND."

Following Sardaar Ji 3's release, several reports emerged online saying that the Border 2 makers are likely to drop Diljit from the film and he would be replaced by actor-singer Ammy Virk. However, a source close to the film's production confirmed to NDTV that Diljit has not been dropped from the film till now.

"The news about his replacement is not true. His casting was done 9 months back. and we have already finished 50% of the shoot," said the source. The film began its third schedule of shooting a week ago in Pune.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border is slated to release on January 23, 2026.