Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Diljit Dosanjh's Film Goes Housefull In Pakistan

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 hit the cinema screens worldwide on Friday, June 27, 2025. Despite skipping a theatrical release in India due to backlash towards the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, the film has found success in Pakistan. The horror comedy has reportedly gone housefull in Pakistani cinemas, showcasing Diljit's enduring popularity across borders.

Pakistan-based movie theater Cinegold Plex shared glimpses of Sardaar Ji 3's sold-out shows in its Instagram Story. The collage of two images showed the audience enjoying the film in theaters. The side note read, "Sardaar Ji 3 is Housefull!" They also tagged Hania Aamir in their post.

X/Cinegold_plex

Earlier this week, Cinegold Plex dropped a post on Instagram announcing Sardaar Ji 3's theatrical release in Pakistan.

Sharing the film's poster, they wrote, "The wait is over… Sardaar Ji is back! Sardaar Ji 3 hits the big screen on June 27 with double the comedy, drama, and desi madness! Ready for a full on Punjabi entertainer? Catch it first at Cinegold Plex. Book your tickets now!"

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is under fire for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The film recently had an International release, skipping screenings in India in the wake of the diplomatic and military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to deny certification to the film. As a result, the makers decided to skip the film's theatrical release in India altogether.

Diljit Dosanjh also reacted to the controversy in an interview with BBC Asian Network.

The actor said, "When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of big things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that the film obviously won't be released in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, nothing like this was happening."

He added, "They know there will be a loss because you're removing an entire territory. Even when I signed the film, everything was fine. Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them."

Sardaar Ji 3 features Hania Aamir as a ghost hunter alongside Diljit Dosanjh, who is tasked with exorcising a spirit from a UK mansion. The film features a mix of action and comedy and also features Neeru Bajwa in a key role.