<i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Makers On Hania Aamir's Casting Fiasco: "Pakistani Artist Was Not Signed After Pahalgam Attack"

Diljit Dosanjh, actor and one of the producers of Sardaar Ji 3, has been receiving relentless flak on social media ever since he had announced the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the film. After the film's trailer release (June 22), the film body The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) threatened to ban Diljit Dosanjh in India if the film releases abroad. On Tuesday (June 24), the makers of the film shared a note on Instagram, declaring, they "stand united with their country during this sensitive time." The makers also clarified that no Pakistani artist was engaged after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack (April 22).

What's Happening

The makers' response comes after Diljit Dosanjh addressed the Hania Aamir fiasco during a conversation with BBC Asian Network.

The makers wrote on Instagram, "This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film named, Sardaarji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

"We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune," the note added.

Diljit Dosanjh, who happens to be one of the producers of the film, told BBC Asian Network that the situation is no longer in their hands as the producers' money has been invested.

"Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bohut saari badi cheezein humare haath mein nahi hain. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India mein toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bohut paisa laga hua hain aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi. (When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that they can't release the film in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, the situation was totally different)," said Diljit.

The Origin Of Hania Aamir Fiasco

The teaser of Sardaar Ji 3 was released in India a couple of months ago and it didn't feature Hania Aamir, though there was a strong buzz over the actor's involvement in the film. The makers didn't disclose Hania Aamir's presence in the film before the trailer released (June 22).

The trailer of the film is geo-blocked in India, following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Operation Sindoor. Amid India-Pakistan tensions, the film body had put a ban on the Pakistani artistes working in India.

Fawad Khan's comeback Hindi film Abir Gulaal couldn't release in India due to the political tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

The makers of Sardaar Ji 3 skipped the film's India release and decided to release it overseas only on June 27.

Diljit Dosanjh's Promotional Stunt

Amid controversy, threats, Diljit Dosanjh seems to keep his calm. He has been promoting his film full-fledgedly. On Tuesday, the actor-singer shared a funny food video on his Instagram, where he and his team can be seen savouring dishes in London.

The video was lit up by Diljit's unmatched commentary in Punjabi.

The caption read, "SARDAAR JI 3 Advance Bookings Open Now Only on Overseas. Releasing 27th JUNE 2025 ."

In A Nutshell

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 has been targeted for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The makers clarified that they stand "united" with their country and the casting was done much before the attack.

