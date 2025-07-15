Kabir Khan To NDTV On <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row: "Diljit Dosanjh Is A Proud Indian, Unfair To Target Him"

Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 10 years on July 17, 2025. To date, it is considered to be one of Salman Khan's finest performances.

The film explored the India-Pakistan conflict through the story of a little girl, Munni (Harshaali Malhotra), who gets estranged from her mother in India. It is with the help of Bajrangi (Salman Khan), a devout Indian who takes a pledge to bring her back home to Pakistan. Despite the tensions between the two nations, the film delivered a message of hope and unity.

Precisely what brought us to the topic of the problems between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

What's Happening

Kabir Khan shared his views on the Diljit Dosanjh-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The makers faced severe backlash for collaborating with a Pakistani artist after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025.

The makers of the film have reiterated how the film was shot way back before the unfortunate incident unfurled.

Kabir Khan told NDTV, "I agree, it was a decision that was taken ages ago. By the time things changed, the film had already been shot. So it's probably unfair to target. My views on things like censorship and banning are very different. One should be a little more liberated."

He adds, "With anything to do with art. I don't think anybody is doing or making any film just to hurt people's sentiments or create hate and controversy. It's unfortunate."

Speaking on the ban that Diljit Dosanjh's film Sardaar Ji 3 faced in India, "Sometimes films get stuck and get in the middle of politics, and then they lose out on audiences. They lose out on a good release. Diljit's film is doing well in Pakistan, like you mentioned. He is one of the most respected actors and stars of this country and has always done very good work. We also know how proud he is as an Indian. He has been an International icon."

Sardaar Ji 3 Makers' Response To The Backlash

Diljit Dosanjh had addressed the Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 fiasco in a conversation with BBC Asian Network.

Diljit Dosanjh had said, "Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in February, and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bohut saari badi cheezein humare haath mein nahi hain. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India mein toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bohut paisa laga hua hain aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi. (When this film was made, everything was fine. We shot it in February, and things were okay back then. After that, a lot of things happened that were beyond our control. So the producers decided that they can't release the film in India now, so they'll release it overseas. The producers have invested a lot of money, and when the film was being made, the situation was totally different."

The makers had also shared a note on Instagram, stating, "This is to bring to everyone's kind notice that the film named, Sardaar Ji 3, was shot well before the prevailing situation that our country is facing now and it was never ever the case that any Pakistani artist was signed or was engaged after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

"We stand united with our country and our fellow countrymen during this sensitive time. Considering the same, we had decided not to release the film or any of its promotional content in India until the situation becomes opportune," the note concluded.

In A Nutshell

Kabir Khan shared his opinion on Diljit Dosanjh's movie Sardaar Ji 3 being banned in India over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film, and his views on censorship. Following the horrifying Pahalgam attack on April 22, 2025, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 faced severe backlash online, and the film was released overseas, except in India, on June 27, 2025.

