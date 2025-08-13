What Led To Diljit Dosanjh Naming His Concert Tour Dil-Luminati

Diljit Dosanjh was recently in conversation with New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe, where he recorded a podcast with the latter at the Apple Music Studio. The singer-actor shared an interesting anecdote on how he came up with the name 'Dil-Luminati" for his concert tour.

Diljit Dosanjh was recently at the Apple Music studio at Los Angeles. He was in conversation with Zane Lowe, where he broke his silence on where he got his concert tour name from.

Diljit Dosanjh said, "I did something which is called chakra during a performance. Somebody said you are illuminati. It was said to tease me. I didn't know what was illuminati. Somebody was teasing me... so I said, 'If you want to do this, let's do it'. I set my tour's name as Dil-Luminati. I loved it, so I kept it."

The caption of the video snippet also reads, "The Dil-Luminati are real. @diljitdosanjh reveals the origins of his tour name to @zanelowe during his artist takeover. If you want to do this, let's do it."

Sharing a series of BTS pictures, Diljit captioned it, "Feeling blessed to connect with @zanelowe. Love @applemusic. Thanks for having me..."

He further teased that a new album and a tour are on the way as he wrote, "AURA ALBUM & TOUR Coming SOON."

Diljit Dosanjh was also welcomed with the traditional "Saron Da Tel" ceremony, deeply reflective of the Punjabi culture.

Diljit Dosanjh was embroiled in the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy in the last few months in light of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and tensions between India and Pakistan. There were rumours of Diljit Dosanjh being dropped from Border 2 because of it.

However, he put all rumours to rest when he shared a video from the sets of Border 2. He will be seen alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

