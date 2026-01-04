Vijay's Fans Tear Down Sivakarthikeyan's <i>Parasakthi</i> Posters At <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Trailer Launch Event In Madurai

Tamil cinema's biggest Pongal clash has taken an ugly turn on the ground, with fan rivalries overshadowing the warm words exchanged by stars Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan. Even as both actors publicly project camaraderie ahead of their festive releases, emotions among sections of fans appear to be running high.

Vijay's Fans Create Chaos At Madurai Theatre

Tension flared outside Ritzy Cinemas in Madurai during the trailer screening of Jana Nayagan, Vijay's last project before a full-fledged political plunge.

A video that surfaced on X shows Vijay fans lined up outside the theatre, tearing down posters of Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, which were put up at the venue. The clip captures fans cheering as the posters are ripped off and thrown aside, with others recording the incident on their phones.

A Sivakarthikeyan supporter who shared the video questioned how Vijay's fans could not "tolerate even a single film clashing" with their idol's release and wondered what would happen when the actor officially entered politics. The behaviour has drawn criticism online, especially since both films are scheduled for back-to-back releases during the high-stakes Pongal weekend.

Jana Nayagan is slated to hit theatres on January 9, while Parasakthi, Sivakarthikeyan's film, will follow on January 10. The latter was originally planned for a January 14 release.

Sivakarthikeyan Addresses The Clash

At the audio launch of Parasakthi on Saturday, Sivakarthikeyan addressed the controversy and made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two stars.

Speaking candidly, he said,"I was shocked to learn both the films were releasing for Pongal. I called our producer and asked him if we could change our release date. But all the investors had been informed about the Pongal release and moving the film to summer 2026 would be tough because of the Tamil Nadu elections. I also spoke to Jagadish (Vijay's manager) to ask him to check if it was OK with Vijay sir. Jagadish called me back and said that Vijay sir said that since it was Pongal, both films can release and won't affect the box office of either. Vijay sir also conveyed his best wishes. Vijay sir has entertained us for 33 years. Watch Jana Nayagan and then watch Parasakthi on January 10. This is an 'annanthambi' (elder brother- younger brother) Pongal!"

With Pongal being one of Tamil cinema's most lucrative seasons, the clash between Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi was always bound to be intense.

ALSO READ: Sivakarthikeyan On His Film Parasakthi Clashing With Vijay's Jana Nayagan: "I Was Shocked"