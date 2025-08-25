Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: "Our Little Universe Is On Its Way"

Parineeti Chopra and her politician-husband Raghav Chadha are expecting their first child.

What's Happening

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently announced the good news through a joint social media post.

Her post included a picture which shows a glimpse of the cake with "1+1=3" written on it.

The second slide features a video showing the parents-to-be walking hand-in-hand.

The caption read, "Our little universe ... on its way. Blessed beyond measure."

Background

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 at The Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

In terms of work, Parineeti was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Up next, the actress will make her web series debut in an upcoming mystery thriller directed by Rensil D'Silva.

The show also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. The series will stream on Netflix.

