Anupam Kher On Trying <i>Bhang</i> And Marijuana: "I Had Gone Crazy, Swore I Would Never Do It Again"

In a candid chat recently, Anupam Kher recalled some hilarious past incidents when he had tried marijuana and bhang. He spoke about why these experiences made him realise he would never try those substances again.

During a conversation on Unfiltered by Samdish, the 70-year-old opened up about his earlier experiments with bhang and marijuana. He said, "I think I must have taken two drags, and then I looked up at the sky."

Anupam Kher continued, "A plane must have taken off from the airport, so I started watching it. I kept watching it until it became a tiny dot in the sky. And I think I kept looking at it until it must have landed at Heathrow Airport."

Recalling how overwhelming the whole experience was, which left him feeling anxious and disoriented, he added, "I had gone crazy. And the same day, when I sat in my car, I felt as if the road was moving or the car was moving."

On Swearing Off Bhang

Furthermore, the actor recalled his days at the National School of Drama (NSD) and the effect bhang had on him, causing him to laugh continuously.

He said, "When I tried it, I swore I would never do it again, because I laughed for eight hours straight."

He continued, "My batchmates, also high, were standing on the terrace telling the warden, 'The army is coming.' I kept telling them I would die laughing and begged them to save me."

"I kept waiting for my friend to reply, wondering why he wasn't answering me. It was exactly like how they show things in Jim Carrey's film The Mask. But after that, I never touched it again," concluded Anupam Kher.

In A Nutshell

