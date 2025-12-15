IndiGo Flight Cancelled, Anupam Kher Posts Video From Varanasi: "Just Want To Vent"

Anupam Kher took to his X handle to share that he was stranded in Varanasi when his connecting IndiGo flight to Khajuraho was cancelled.

In a video message, the veteran actor explained how the day unfolded and shared his plans to make the most of his unexpected layover.

What's Happening

Anupam Kher said in the video, "I usually don't complain. I've just arrived in Varanasi by an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad. I was supposed to catch my connecting flight from here to Khajuraho for the Khajuraho Film Festival where my film (Tanvi the Great) is being shown. But after I reached, I found that the flight has been cancelled."

"I don't complain because I think no one does things intentionally - no person or institution sets out to cause trouble. I just want to vent. Even my luggage was late. It could have been two or three hours late... these things happen. Now I'm trying to work out what to do. First, I need to go and ask where the food is! We'll go to Ram Bhandar and have a good meal - that's what you do when you're troubled, right?" the actor added.

Concluding his video message, Anupam Kher said, "The best thing now is to make the best of this trouble. I'll see some of Varanasi, then I'll go by train. Trains go, you can also go by road. But for now I want to eat - that'll make things better."

In his caption, he wrote:"FLIGHT CANCELED! My grandfather used to say, 'Don't go through a problem twice - once by worrying about it and once by actually going through it!' Came to #Varanasi by @IndiGo6E! Was to take a connecting flight to #Khajuraho which got cancelled! Frustrating! But decided to make the best of it! So will have some nice kachori/chaat/gulab jamun. And also will pray at #Vishwanath ji temple! Har Har Mahadev!"

Background

Anupam Kher's experience comes amid a major operational crisis at IndiGo, one of India's largest airlines, which has seen a surge in delays and cancellations over the past few weeks.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and tens of thousands of travellers have been affected in one of the biggest disruptions seen in years.

On some days, over 1,000 flights were scrapped due to scheduling issues linked to new pilot rest regulations, crew shortages, and planning failures.

TV actor Jay Bhanushali faced a Pantnagar-Delhi-Mumbai cancellation, opting for a gruelling road trip and sarcastically dubbing it an "unplanned extended trip," while dancer Lauren Gottlieb slammed her scrapped Dubai flight as "the apocalypse" at Mumbai airport. Singer Rahul Vaidya also highlighted disruptions en route to a Kolkata show a few days ago.

