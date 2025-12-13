IndiGo Will Pay Over Rs 500 Crore To Customers "Severely Affected" By Crisis

IndiGo said on Friday that it has estimated the compensation amount will exceed Rs 500 crore for customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure and who were left severely stranded at certain airports across the country.

In a statement released on X on Friday, the airline mentioned, "Our goal is to make this process (of refunds) as transparent, easy, and hassle-free as possible for you. We will be provided compensation which, in our current estimation, will be in excess of Rs 500 crores to customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time and/or to customers severely stranded at certain airports."

READ: Haryana Man Drove 800 Km To Get Son To School For Exam During IndiGo Chaos

The airline said it is in the process of "identifying flights where customers were severely impacted and stranded at airports on 3, 4, and 5 December" and will "reach out to all such customers in January so that compensation can be extended smoothly."

The airline reiterated its commitment to issuing refunds promptly.

"At this stage, our primary focus through December 2025 is ensuring that all refunds for affected customers are processed efficiently, expeditiously, and with the utmost urgency. Most of them have already been completed, and the remaining ones will reflect shortly," IndiGo said on X.

Earlier today, the airline said it is set to operate more than 2,000 flights nationwide today, with daily performance improving since last week.

"Demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability since the last four days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule. All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards," the airline said in a statement.

READ: 4 Flight Inspectors Who Oversaw IndiGo Ops Sacked By Aviation Watchdog DGCA

Yesterday, the airline operated over 1,950 flights with just four same-day cancellations, which were "due to unfavourable weather, with all affected customers promptly informed to avoid inconvenience."

Meanwhile, IndiGo has appointed Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran Aviation Expert, to find out the "root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption" which affected thousands of air passengers across the country, especially in major urban hubs for air travel.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) called IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers to question him on the widespread cancellation of flights last week.

DGCA has increased scrutiny of the airline following widespread flight cancellations and delays, and has taken several steps to ensure smooth operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)