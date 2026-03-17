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400 Killed, Over 250 Injured In Pakistan Strike On Kabul Hospital

More than 250 people have been killed and over 400 injured in a Pakistani airstrike at a hospital in Kabul, local media Tolo News reported.

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400 Killed, Over 250 Injured In Pakistan Strike On Kabul Hospital
  • Over 250 people were killed and 400 injured in a Pakistani airstrike on a Kabul hospital
  • The attack targeted an addiction treatment center in Kabul's 9th police district
  • The airstrike followed deadly border clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan
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More than 400 people have been killed and over 250 in a Pakistani airstrike at a hospital in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson said.

The alleged attack came hours after Afghan officials said the two sides exchanged fire along their common border, killing four people in Afghanistan, as the deadliest fighting between the neighbours in years entered a third week.

According to reports, Pakistan's military regime recently struck an addiction treatment centre in Kabul's 9th police district, causing heavy casualties.

"The Pakistani military regime has once again violated Afghanistan's airspace and targeted a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, resulting in the death and injury of addicts who were undergoing treatment", Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of Taliban Government said.

 "We strongly condemn this crime and consider such an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity", he further said.

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