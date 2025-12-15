Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Near-Fatal Accident: "67 Glass Pieces Were Taken Out Of My Face"

Actor Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about the many personal and professional hurdles she has faced over the years, ranging from serious health issues and career setbacks to a life-threatening accident early in her career.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Mahima reflected on the challenges she has overcome since entering the film industry.

Speaking about a difficult phase following her debut, she said, "A lot of them. After my first film, I was taken to court, I was thrown out of so many films, because it was said that she is under contract with Mukta, which wasn't true. I had my accident, then I sat at home for a year."

The actor explained that after the accident and the period of recovery that followed, she was eager to explore more substantial work rather than limiting herself to brief appearances.

She shared, "I started doing bit appearances, all those films became a hit...even when I was doing just a song. People then started offering me just a single song, I said no to them. I was called the lucky mascot but I want to do more things. Then I got back again, did films with Priyadarshan, Raj Santoshi, Lajja, etc."

"The Face Was Out Of Shape"

Mahima also revisited the horrific car accident she met with while shooting Dil Kya Kare in 1999, which starred Ajay Devgn. The incident left her with severe facial injuries after shards of glass pierced her skin.

Recalling the ordeal, she shared, "There were 67 tiny glass pieces, then they are scraped out under the microscope. The next day, the face is more swollen and out of shape. My friends were laughing at my facial injury, they thought I had a fight with someone and I am lying."

She went on to describe the uncertainty she felt during that time. "At that time, I didn't know what I was going to do in life, it was difficult. I couldn't go out in sunlight, you have to wait for the stitches, then they heal so you have to keep it moist," Mahima said.

Highlighting the long-term impact of the injuries, she added, "Sunlight and UV rays can cause scarring. I completed pending 1-2 songs in between, but couldn't give full-fledged rights to anyone to go anywhere outdoors and work." She also recalled how her appearance was creatively managed on screen during recovery. "My costume designer had to put diamond dots on the scars, especially left side which was more swollen. It became a fad after that; people actually started selling it."

On the professional front, Mahima Chaudhry is currently promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, in which she stars opposite Sanjay Mishra. The film is slated for a theatrical release on December 19. She was last seen in the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan.