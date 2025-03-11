<i>Nadaaniyan</i> Actor Mahima Chaudhry Reacts To Negative Reviews: "Audience Criticised <i>Animal</i> And..."

Mahima Chaudhry, who played Khushi Kapoor's mother in the Netflix original Nadaaniyan, recated to the negative reviews of the film in a recent interaction with DNA.

The Pardes actor, who made an appearance at the IIFA 2025 in Jaipur last weekend, told DNA, "The negative reviews are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes wanted to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided."

Mahima Chaudhry, a breast cancer survivor, is happy to make her comeback in the film. Asked about her friends and colleagues' reaction, Mahima told DNA, "After the film released, I called a few of my all my friends and close ones, and the majority of people have told me 'We've already watched.' I've been receiving lots of love and positive messages on my DM."

At the screening of the film last week, the Pardes actor was accompanied by daughter Ariana, her sister Akansha Chaudhry and nephew Ryan on the red carpet. They happily posed for the cameras. The Internet was intrigued to find a striking resemblance between Mahima and her daughter.

Apart from the Internet, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan criticised the film.

Backed by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan marks acting debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He was paired opposite Khushi Kapoor in the film. Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj are also a part of the ensemble cast.