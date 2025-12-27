Viral Video: Rumoured Couple Palak Tiwari And Ibrahim Ali Khan Jet Off To Celebrate New Year

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday afternoon, sparking fresh chatter around their long-rumoured relationship.

What's Happening

Palak and Ibrahim were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the airport, ahead of what appears to be a year-end trip. However, details about their travel destination remain unknown.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen stepping out of his car and heading towards the airport entrance.

He was followed closely by Palak Tiwari, who appeared to keep a low profile by covering her face with a mask.

The duo avoided interacting with the photographers and walked straight into the terminal without posing for pictures.

Background

Their latest appearance together has once again reignited speculation about their equation. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been linked to each other since 2022, when they were first photographed together by the paparazzi.

Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, keeping dating rumours alive.

Despite the ongoing buzz, both Ibrahim and Palak have consistently stated that they are just friends. Speaking to Filmfare after making his Bollywood debut earlier this year, Ibrahim addressed the rumours and said, "She's a good friend. Yeah, she's sweet. That's all."

Palak had also earlier dismissed the speculation in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Clarifying the nature of their relationship, she said, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That's all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that's all," she had said.