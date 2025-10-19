Ibrahim Ali Khan's "Teeno Bhai Teeno Tabahi" Post With Brothers Taimur And Jeh On Diwali Is All Things Adorable

Diwali festivities have officially begun across the country, and Bollywood celebrities are embracing the season of lights with family and close friends.

Amid grand Diwali parties and intimate celebrations, actor Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a joyful moment with his brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), giving fans a glimpse of their pre-Diwali celebrations.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ibrahim posted a selfie with Taimur and Jeh, with the trio sharing a cheerful and candid moment. Captioning the post with a playful touch, he wrote, "Teeno bhai teeno tabahi #happydiwali," highlighting the mischievous camaraderie between the siblings.

While Ibrahim could be seen flaunting a big smile, it was little Jeh who grabbed all the attention with his antics. Taimur also joined the frame with a sweet smile, dressed in a red kurta.

Fans couldn't help but draw a resemblance between Saif Ali Khan and the boys. One wrote, "Saif Ali Khan pro, Saif Ali Khan lite, Kareena Kapoor Khan pro," while another added, "This is literally Saif large, Saif mini, and Kareena mini together."

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan also shared a glimpse of her family's Dhanteras celebrations alongside Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora.

Soha and Saif were seen twinning in red traditional attire, with Soha donning a red ethnic outfit and Saif sporting a red kurta paired with a white dhoti. Kareena Kapoor Khan complemented the group in a light blue traditional ensemble.

"Last night had some solid gold energy #happydhanteras!!" Soha wrote in the caption.

The five-day Diwali festivities commenced with Dhanteras on Saturday. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21, marking a time of togetherness, light, and joy across the country.