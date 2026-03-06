<i>Kerala Story 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Kamakhya Narayan Singh's Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

The one-week box office report card of The Kerala Story 2 is finally in. The sequel to the 2023 film The Kerala Story hit cinema screens on February 27. In its first seven days, the Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial witnessed noticeable ups and downs in its collections at the domestic box office. On Thursday, the film minted Rs 2.19 crore through ticket windows, according to a report by Sacnilk. With this, The Kerala Story 2 has managed to collect a total of Rs 22.34 crore in India so far.

The report further stated that the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.62% on March 5. Among the daily show slots, morning shows registered 6.27% occupancy, afternoon shows saw a slight rise at 10.58%, evening shows stood at 9.53%, while night shows recorded the highest turnout with 12.11% occupancy.

The Kerala Story 2 features Ulka Gupta as Surekha, Aditi Bhatia as Divya and Aishwarya Ojha as Neha. The film also stars Sumit Gahlawat, Arjan Singh Aujla, Yuktam Kholsa and Alka Amin in important roles.

The story revolves around the lives of young women from different parts of India, tracing their personal journeys as they navigate complex circumstances. Through their experiences, the narrative explores themes of friendship, emotional vulnerability and personal relationships, while also touching upon issues such as alleged religious conversion and the social pressures faced by young women.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave The Kerala Story 2 1 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “TKS2 is insufferably screechy. What it does is demonstrate how not to do propaganda. If there is anything that it goes beyond, it is muckraking.” Click here to read the full review.

The Kerala Story 2 has been bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures.