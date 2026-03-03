Sonal Chauhan Returns To India After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Israel-Iran Conflict: "The Last Few Days Were Challenging"

Actor Sonal Chauhan has safely returned to India after being stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations triggered by rising tensions in the Middle East amid the US-Iran conflict.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the update with her followers and expressed deep gratitude for the support she received during the difficult period.

Sonal Chauhan wrote on her Instagram stories, "Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I'm safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government. This time, I felt that confidence too. I'm sincerely grateful to the Dubai authorities for keeping us safe and calm during this difficult time and handling everything with such care and responsibility, and making sure each one of us felt secure and protected. I truly hope this is over soon, because war is never the answer. My heart goes out to everyone facing this difficult time, and I pray for peace and an end to it all."

Public Appeal To PM Narendra Modi

Earlier, when flights were suspended and uncertainty grew, Sonal Chauhan had made a public appeal for help.

In her message, she wrote, "Hon'ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I'm currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I'm seeking the government's guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return."

UAE Resumes Limited Flights

Amid the travel chaos, the United Arab Emirates has resumed a limited number of flights.

Dubai's airport authority confirmed that a "small number" of flights were approved to operate from Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central Airport. However, passengers were advised not to head to the airport unless their airline had contacted them with a confirmed departure time.

According to Al Jazeera, Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that it had restarted a limited number of flights on Monday evening, adding that passengers with existing bookings would be given priority.

