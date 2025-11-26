Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Delhi Home Reflects Indian Art And Personal Memories

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's Delhi residence is a quiet, thoughtfully curated space. Recently showcased in a Curly Tales video, the home offers a glimpse into the couple's world just weeks after they welcomed their baby boy, Neer.

A Look At The Lush Garden

The heart of the home is its lush garden - a wide, open stretch of green where Raghav, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, loves to begin his mornings with a newspaper in hand.

Lined with traditional paintings, handcrafted swings, and cultural accents, the outdoor space reflects the couple's fondness for Indian artistry.

Benches and elephant sculptures - treasures from Raghav's father's personal collection - add character, emotion, and history to the space, while a solid wooden entrance door flanked by lion showpieces sets the tone for the earthy elegance inside.

Earthy Interiors With A Personal Touch

Indoors, the home carries the same warmth. Raghav's office, once a simple garage, has been transformed into a cosy, functional room filled with books (some from his CA days), artworks, and indoor plants. A full wall of neatly arranged shelves gives the space a charm.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding photographs, an integral part of their home, vividly bring the couple's love story to life.

Classic Dining Space

The dining area stands out for its classic aesthetic. A cream-coloured wooden table paired with cane-back chairs and patterned upholstery adds a vintage feel. The wooden flooring grounds the space, while a large window fills it with soft natural light.

Simple decor, including a carved room divider, lamps, and a sideboard, keeps the interiors uncluttered and true to the home's minimalism theme.

Raghav and Parineeti, who married in September 2023 in Udaipur and welcomed baby boy Neer in October 2025, have created a family home that beautifully reflects their culture.

ALSO READ: Inside Manish Malhotra's Rs 21-Crore Mumbai Home With All-White Interiors, Named 'Pali Hill Ka Taj Mahal' By Farah Khan