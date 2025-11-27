Raghav Chadha Credits Parineeti Chopra For Teaching Him Work-Life Balance: 'It's A Blessing'

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha do not need an introduction. They are one of the most adorable couples in B-Town and often awe us with their sweet moments together. They were recently blessed with their first child last month.

The proud husband and new father Raghav has now spoken his heart out in an interview and shared how his wife taught him work-life balance.

Talking to Curly Tales, he said, "Before marriage, there was nothing called work-life balance in my life. And post-marriage, I feel it's like a blessing to me that Pari has made me realize the value of work-life balance."

When asked about how Parineeti is getting along with Delhi, being a 'Mumbai girl', Raghav said, "Well, I think she loves Delhi. I mean, of course she's a Mumbai girl... But when she comes to Delhi, she enjoys it a lot. One thing she loves about Delhi is the food. She's a big foodie. And this is my opinion, not hers. The food that you get in Delhi, you don't get in Mumbai. The chaat, pakodi... you don't get that flavour in Mumbai."

That's not it, Raghav also reminisced about his first meeting with his in-laws. He met Parineeti's parents in their Ambala home. He said, "The first meeting was in Ambala... It was a very good and interesting meeting. I was originally supposed to spend only 30-40 minutes quick chai. But I think I ended up spending 4 hours in their house. We sat, chatted, ate, had tea, buffet, had lunch. It was a fantastic meeting."

"For the first time, I was a little more nervous than when I was giving a speech in Parliament," added Raghav.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav have been dishing out major couple goals since their wedding. They exchanged nuptial vows on September 24, 2023. They welcomed their baby boy on October 19 this year.