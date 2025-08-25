<i>Do You Wanna Partner</i>: "Perfectly Chilled" Tamannaah And Diana Penty In Karan Johar's Fun Series

Karan Johar has taken fans by a sweet surprise. The filmmaker has teased a fresh comedy-drama titled Do You Wanna Partner, featuring an all-female lead. The series, led by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, will premiere on Prime Video on September 12.

On Monday, August 25, Karan Johar unveiled the poster of Do You Wanna Partner on Instagram, announcing the release date. In the picture, Diana Penty and Tamannaah Bhatia looked fiesty in chic sunglasses.

The side note read, “Freshly poured, perfectly chilled, it is going to be served on Prime Video. Do You Wanna Partner on Prime. New Series, September 12.”

Take a look:

Do You Wanna Partner centres around two entrepreneurial best friends, Shikha (Tamannaah) and Anahita (Diana Penty), who decide to give wings to their start-up dream. The duo attempts to launch a craft beer business in a male-dominated industry while navigating challenges in their urban life.

According to Karan Johar, Do You Wanna Partner “is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun.”

The filmmaker, in a conversation with Variety, said, “It is a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It is quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad (resourceful innovation).”

Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, shared, “Do You Wanna Partner is a bold and spirited tale of ambition, friendship, and hustle – told through the lens of two women rewriting the rules in a male-dominated industry.”

“With its relatable characters, sharp writing, and a distinctly Indian flavor, the series brings female entrepreneurship to life with warmth, wit and infectious energy,” he added.

Do You Wanna Partner, directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, also features Nakuul Mehta, Jaaved Jaafery, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala, Neeraj Kabi, and Rannvijay Singha in key roles. The series is produced collaboratively by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. Archit Kunar and Somen Mishra serve as executive producers.