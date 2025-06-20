Diana Penty On Her Live-In-Relationship With Boyfriend Harsh Sagar: "Married In My Head"

Diana Penty, who's been in a live-in relationship with Harsh Sagar for last 12 years, opened up about why she does'nt feel the pressure of getting married. Harsh Sagar is a diamond merchant and he's not so regular on social media. In an interview with Hauterrfly, the Cocktail actress opened up why she doesn't speak much about Harsh in public.

What's Happening

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, Diana Penty said why she doesn't speak about her boyfriend much, "Yes, I am not single. I will not go on a rooftop and shout about it, but my partner and I have been together for 12 years, and we've known each other for 22 years, which is half of my life. So even though I am not married, in my head I am. It's the same thing because you're respecting the relationship in the same way."

Talking about why she doesn't feel the urgency to get married, Diana Penty said, "Both our families are very chill, and they respect what we have. Their priority is our happiness. It's not like we don't like the concept of marriage, but we live together, have a dog together, so there's no rush. It's pretty much like being married, just that it's not on paper, and it makes no difference to me or him."

Diana Penty made her Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy Cocktail (2012). She appeared in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016), and Lucknow Central (2017).

Diana also featured in Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018), and Shiddat (2021). This year, she has been part of films like Chhaava and Diljit Dosanjh's Detective Sherdil.

In A Nutshell

