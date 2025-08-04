Tamannaah Bhatia On Rumours Of Dating Virat Kohli, Marrying Pakistani Cricketer Abdul Razzaq: "I Was Briefly..."

Tamannaah Bhatia recently addressed long-standing rumours linking her to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

What's Happening

In an interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah spoke about how such baseless reports often go viral and expressed both amusement and embarrassment over them.

The actress recalled that a picture of her with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020 had led to speculation about their relationship.

Reacting to the rumour, she said, "Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I'm sorry sir. Aapke dho teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don't know about your life, but it was so embarrassing."

Tamannaah On Dating Rumours With Virat Kohli

Tamannaah also addressed rumours that linked her to Virat Kohli, which had surfaced after the two appeared together in a commercial.

Clarifying her stance, she said, "I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon."

The actor made it clear that both rumours were unfounded and rooted in misinterpretations of brief professional interactions.

Background

Tamannaah Bhatia also expressed her discomfort with being linked to people she has no connection with. "It is very awkward when the media links you to someone you have absolutely no connection with," she said.

Talking about how she has come to terms with such incidents over time, she added, "It takes time, but one finally accepts that there's nothing one can do about it."

Despite the occasional absurdity, Tamannaah shared that she remains conscious of how the public perceives her. "As an actor, it's important to be aware of what the audience think about your work," she noted.

She added that she keeps track of public opinion by regularly searching her name online. "I keep googling myself from time to time," she said.

"If you are not doing movies for yourself, you need to know if they like it or not," she explained. Reflecting on her work, she said, "It has to have some impact and meaning in someone's life."